Canada Post Website Banners

As a member of the marketing team I was tasked with refreshing our hero page banners on our website. The banner showcases existing and upcoming products. The banners were designed, reviewed and set for launch on specific release dates. My tasks involved designing and updating the banner images on the current website using the content management system which is also managed by web developers.

