SAAS - HR Dashboard

Hey Dribbble 👋
Today I would like to share with you a human resources dashboard screen from the concept project that I've been currently working on.
Human resources management system that helps HR folks with keeping track of the company, recruitment, various processes, and many more.
Hope you guys like it!
Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.
