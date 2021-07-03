🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I hope everyone is good and fine. Today's design presentation is related to food again. Foodbar is related to online food business and just a design inspiration.
If you really like this my little effort. Please press F and L to show your love and also appreciate my efforts, I shall be really Thankful to you.
Thanks
You can also follow me on Instagram @shayan_umar_khan