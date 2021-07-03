Brian Barr

Chicken Sammy Summer Slammy

Chicken Sammy Summer Slammy procreate restaurant local food tour fluorescent type illustration 70s typography psychedelic 60s retro risograph riso food ohio chicken cleveland chicken sandwich fried chicken
Cleveland, Ohio's finest fried chicken sandwiches are going head to head. Who's coming out on top?

Fun little 2-color Risograph prints at 6"x9" on my GR3750

