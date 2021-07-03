Anna Astanina

Food & Fitness app – 02 Fitness statistic
Progress journal helps to maintain sport achievements in food&fitness app. It`s possible to add water glasses, weight changes and manage other useful information about activities, body indices in calendar.

By the way, this app has light & dark mode to provide comfort usage at night or in dark environments.

