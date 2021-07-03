Health Checkmate Logo Design: Letter H + Letter M + Checkmark

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for Health Checkmate. Health checkmate is an online medical service that lets you chat with a doctor online, get expert health advice, manage your medical documents, manage your health expenses, etc. The concepts combine the letter h + letter m + checkmark into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.
--------
Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com
Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest