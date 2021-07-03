Health Checkmate Logo Design: Letter H + Letter M + Checkmark

Logo design for Health Checkmate. Health checkmate is an online medical service that lets you chat with a doctor online, get expert health advice, manage your medical documents, manage your health expenses, etc. The concepts combine the letter h + letter m + checkmark into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

