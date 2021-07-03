Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

Unnoficial Starbucks web design

Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
  • Save
Unnoficial Starbucks web design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello. I'm trying to redesign the landing page brand from unnoficial starbucks, hopefully it can inspire you. “If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me”

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

More by Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

View profile
    • Like