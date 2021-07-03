Smart Home App design.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 🖐, today i make an exploration about Smart Home app, this smart home application makes it easier for you to manage your smart devices in every room in your house.
Hope you like it 😄 and let me know what do you think about this
Thanks, and have a nice day :D