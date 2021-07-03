Skull Death | Vintage Badge Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
As a freelance logo designer, I’m always pushing myself to go beyond a client's expectation. After some time of hard work it’s good to look back and appreciate the hard work which has been done and to see the many clients who got happy with a new brand refresh. It's been an awesome adventure of designing since I started.
My first priority is to ensure the satisfaction of clients. I will fully commit myself to your project. I offer you unique, fun and creative graphics to turn your project into a work of art. After getting started I will supply you unlimited revision until you feel satisfied because your satisfaction is my goal. In this project I’d like to share some of my most recent and also personal favorite logos made for real clients. Not all of these where selected as their final logo but half of these got approved some time back.
I’ll invite you to check out my profile to see the other projects. As always I’d like to hear which one of these is your favorite.
Interested in working with me ?
I'm currently open for new freelance opportunities.
All my work is high quality, clean and professional, aimed to exceed your expectations and targeted towards your audiences. You are most welcome to offer me for any kind of graphics project.
I'm Experienced with :
Logo & Business Card Design
Flyer & Poster Design
T-shirt Design
Product Label Design
tanbinmortuza@gmail.com
https://behance.net/tanbin17
https://dribbble.com/tanbin17
https://facebook.com/tanbin.17
https://fiverr.com/tanbin17
Wishing you all a healthy and creative weekend. Thank You!