Dashboard - E-commerce Admin

Dashboard - E-commerce Admin
Hello Everyone 👋

This is my exploration of sales analytics dashboard design.

DASHBOARD FEATURES:
- Unique Interface
- Pixel Perfect
- Easy customizable
- Fully layered elements
- Well Organized

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

Thanks for your time and have a good day! 😊

