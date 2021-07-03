fusioncrafts

Tramigo App

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Hire Me
  • Save
Tramigo App ux mobile app appdesign app
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!
The app is for tracking vehicles and one of the screens is for diagnostics for vehicle health.

Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Uplabs

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Crafting awesome design experiences users love
Hire Me

More by fusioncrafts

View profile
    • Like