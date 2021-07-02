Understood Infographics

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Understood.org is a site where parents come to learn more about learning disabilities in children. The site includes over 100s of printable and downloadable PDFs pertaining to specific information about learning disabilities or community outreach. I worked with an art director to create a library of graphical elements to layout the designs and followed branded guidelines. During this project, I was tasked with illustration a library of icons, illustrations and graphic elements and design modules for layouts.