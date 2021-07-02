introducing a new regular serif

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pyarho is a modern style serif font. Created to enhance your designs with modern regular themes,
with features:
- uppercase
- lowercase
- open type feature
- ligature
- numbers and fractions
- punctuation
- multilingual support.
it is perfect to use for types of branding logos, logo badges, digital font art, clothing,
posters, website layouts, magazines, cards, signs, advertising designs, product packaging and
many other uses
GET IT ON https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/kadekgangsian/ref/1247871