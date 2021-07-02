suantara imade

introducing a new regular serif

branding letter hipster
Pyarho is a modern style serif font. Created to enhance your designs with modern regular themes,

with features:

- uppercase
- lowercase
- open type feature
- ligature
- numbers and fractions
- punctuation
- multilingual support.

it is perfect to use for types of branding logos, logo badges, digital font art, clothing,
posters, website layouts, magazines, cards, signs, advertising designs, product packaging and
many other uses

GET IT ON https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/kadekgangsian/ref/1247871

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
