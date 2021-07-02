Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dhaval Gorasiya

Neumorphism Chat UI

Dhaval Gorasiya
Dhaval Gorasiya
  • Save
Neumorphism Chat UI chatbox live chat landing page web ui online graphic design wireframe material design minimal ui news feed chatting messenger appdesign uiux application uidesign logo app ui neumorphism ui neumorphism
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I am currently following the Messenger Application design challenge and this is a challenge with the Neumorphism UI design that I made is very simple and easy to understand.

I hope you like it. So like the design and give me some feedback about this design.

Thanks 😊

Dhaval Gorasiya
Dhaval Gorasiya

More by Dhaval Gorasiya

View profile
    • Like