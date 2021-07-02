Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

Unnoficial and Redesign Corsair Gear shop UI/UX

Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
  • Save
Unnoficial and Redesign Corsair Gear shop UI/UX ux ui
Download color palette

hello, I'm trying to redesign a platform gear from Corsair, this is not official, I just redesigned the application to make it look better. If you have a dribbble invitation, please invite me

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer
Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

More by Risqi Ariyanto UI UX Designer

View profile
    • Like