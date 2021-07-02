Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Agensip UI UX Agency

School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger

Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Agensip UI UX Agency
Muhammad Zaki Alzikri for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger university education activity manage management detail dashboard green administrator admin school task year month date calendar schedule ux design ui design clean
School Admin - Dashboard - Messenger university education activity manage management detail dashboard green administrator admin school task year month date calendar schedule ux design ui design clean
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 10.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 7.png

Good Day Dribbblers!
Next page from dashboard for school admins.
This time is about more detail in calendar where admins can schedule tasks for school activity

Let me know what you think

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like