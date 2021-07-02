Allison Lee

Food Nutrition & Tracker App

Food Nutrition & Tracker App mockup mobile design practice figma
Design Concept: Creating an app for users to look up ingredients/food that contains a specific supplement. For example, finding ingredients that contain a significant amount of Fiber. Users can further use the food tracker and recipe feature to find ways to implement the specific food into their diet.

Lofi Prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/DygW7FxEZ3q9xgR5V2RCvU/Comida?node-id=41%3A306&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1

Hifi Prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/DygW7FxEZ3q9xgR5V2RCvU/Comida?node-id=57%3A1535&scaling=scale-down&page-id=67%3A2985

