Food Nutrition & Tracker App

Design Concept: Creating an app for users to look up ingredients/food that contains a specific supplement. For example, finding ingredients that contain a significant amount of Fiber. Users can further use the food tracker and recipe feature to find ways to implement the specific food into their diet.
Lofi Prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/DygW7FxEZ3q9xgR5V2RCvU/Comida?node-id=41%3A306&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1
Hifi Prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/DygW7FxEZ3q9xgR5V2RCvU/Comida?node-id=57%3A1535&scaling=scale-down&page-id=67%3A2985
Feedback and comments are always welcome!
--
Available for freelance and collaboration! Find me at:
Email: a913lee@gmail.com
LinkedIn: Allison Lee
❤️