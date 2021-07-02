Elda Chandra

Football App Concept

Football App Concept figma chelsea ui minimalist news strategy soccer app mobile app football app goal stats match soccer football player statistic lineup sport england football club
Here is my design exploration for Football App Concept⚽️
This app can be used to get information about squads, players, and more about football.

What do you think about this concept? Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback🙌🏻
📩 : eldachandras@gmail.com

