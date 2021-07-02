Adeyemi Abiodun

Homepage Redesign

Adeyemi Abiodun
Adeyemi Abiodun
  • Save
Homepage Redesign connect design management gradient landing page website branding logo social project web ux ui
Download color palette

I redesigned a collaborative and social platform for designers, programmers etc

Adeyemi Abiodun
Adeyemi Abiodun

More by Adeyemi Abiodun

View profile
    • Like