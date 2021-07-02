🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Omelas is a digitized travel card/transport service app situated within a cyberpunk-dystopian video game. Using real world constraints, and problems - the project was to create an app that would streamline both the travel & top up processes for customers (in-game characters) by eliminating the need for a physical tag on/off card & top up kiosks.