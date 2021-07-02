Dury

Twain Medical Group Logo Design

For the logo design, the new owners of the medical clinic wanted to keep the current name from the previous owner of the clinic but give it a refresh. The purpose of the new logo was to give feelings of trust and professionalism. The banner design was used for a signage incorporating bold shapes and contrasting typography standing out from a distance. The stethoscope illustration was subtly added in for a refreshing yet modern look. The petals in a sunburst formation gives it a welcoming and friendly feeling.

