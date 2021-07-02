Twain Medical Group Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
For the logo design, the new owners of the medical clinic wanted to keep the current name from the previous owner of the clinic but give it a refresh. The purpose of the new logo was to give feelings of trust and professionalism. The banner design was used for a signage incorporating bold shapes and contrasting typography standing out from a distance. The stethoscope illustration was subtly added in for a refreshing yet modern look. The petals in a sunburst formation gives it a welcoming and friendly feeling.