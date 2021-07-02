Brandon Hollins

Ana Miminoshivili Web Design (Recreation)

Ana Miminoshivili Web Design (Recreation) art graphic graphic design portfolio branding logo illustration website ui minimal design app dailyuichallenge dailyui
I love Ana Miminoshivili's work and her portfolio is amazing. Here's my attempt at recreating it myself.

