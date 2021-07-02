Mochammad Adil Farraszaky
GK Roastery Caffe Logo and Visual Identity Branding

Mochammad Adil Farraszaky
SUBLAB
Mochammad Adil Farraszaky for SUBLAB
GK Roastery Caffe Logo and Visual Identity Branding design monogram brown visual identity coffee beans caffe roastery modernism coffee logo concept minimalist branding and identity logo
  1. Slide 1.jpg
  2. Slide 2.jpg
  3. Slide 3.jpg
  4. Slide 4.jpg
  5. Slide 5.jpg
  6. Slide 6.jpg

Hello Everyone, here's our Coffee Product business project that we've done.
GK Roastery Logo is coffee roastery business that located on Central Java focused on roastery coffee products that serves a special Indonesia's coffee beans product especially that harvested in Central Java.

what do you think guys? Tell us your opinion on comment below!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to sub1studio.design@gmail.com

