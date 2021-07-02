Dury

Canada Post UX Digital Poster

Dury
Dury
  • Save
Canada Post UX Digital Poster branding ui design photoshop vector illustrator illustration user experience digital posters dark print graphic design poster
Download color palette

Canada Post Digital Experience Principles is a poster designed and was printed for distribution in between UX team members. I hand-sketched and designed a few iterations before coming to the final look. The layout and design was bold and modern reflecting the new design system, a refreshing take from current digital branded materials.

Dury
Dury

More by Dury

View profile
    • Like