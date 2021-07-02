007 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui

007 UI task

Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

My approach:

I have always wanted to have more customisation on the display of my clock/ alarm app, so here it is!

Feel free to zoom in at the right corners! 👀

Tools 🔨:

Figma

