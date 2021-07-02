007 - Daily UI Challenge

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
#dailyui
007 UI task
Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)
My approach:
I have always wanted to have more customisation on the display of my clock/ alarm app, so here it is!
Feel free to zoom in at the right corners! 👀
Tools 🔨:
Figma
#udesign #uidesign #uxui #uxwriting #layout #screen #userexperience #userinterface #designer #problemsolving #digital #mobile #figma #settings #clock #alarm #clockdesign #appdesign #screen #graphic