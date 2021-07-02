Christine Cheah En Jou

007 - Daily UI Challenge

007 - Daily UI Challenge
007 UI task

Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

My approach:
I have always wanted to have more customisation on the display of my clock/ alarm app, so here it is!

Feel free to zoom in at the right corners! 👀

Tools 🔨:
Figma

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
