Bianca

Skeuomorphic Audio Preamp Reverb

Bianca
Bianca
  • Save
Skeuomorphic Audio Preamp Reverb skeuomorphic esqueomorfico esqueomorfismo skeumorphism adobe xd xd design adobe vintage vector reverb illustration graphic design audio
Download color palette

Essa é uma ideia de um pre-amp com reverb no estilo esqueomórfico para um hipotético plugin para DAW's. Cores inspiradas no famoso preamp Focusrite Isa.
(This is an idea of a skeuomorphic-style reverb preamp for a hypothetical plugin for DAW's. Colors inspired by the famous Focusrite Isa preamp.)

Me siga (Follow me):
https://www.instagram.com/bimeloalmeida/
https://www.behance.net/melobianca

Bianca
Bianca

More by Bianca

View profile
    • Like