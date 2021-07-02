Skeuomorphic Audio Preamp Reverb

Essa é uma ideia de um pre-amp com reverb no estilo esqueomórfico para um hipotético plugin para DAW's. Cores inspiradas no famoso preamp Focusrite Isa.

(This is an idea of a skeuomorphic-style reverb preamp for a hypothetical plugin for DAW's. Colors inspired by the famous Focusrite Isa preamp.)

