We developed De Tocho Morocho brand for a home repair company that focues on all the possible services a home may requiered. The client asked for an easy-to-remember name (The name is a mexican colonialism that means everything of everything).

We believed it was important to express an accesible and approchable look that could evoke trustworthiness.

We designed a series of icons that represent all the services that the company provides.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
