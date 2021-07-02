🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We developed De Tocho Morocho brand for a home repair company that focues on all the possible services a home may requiered. The client asked for an easy-to-remember name (The name is a mexican colonialism that means everything of everything).
We believed it was important to express an accesible and approchable look that could evoke trustworthiness.
We designed a series of icons that represent all the services that the company provides.