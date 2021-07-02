Daily UI 063 :: Best Of My Designs

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a collection of my best Daily UI designs so far. Each of these designs are similar in that they all are modern, minimal, and concise. My favorite designs so far are the coupon app, the crypto trader app, the calendar, and the airfare app. Explore the rest on my projects on Bēhance and Dribbble, as well as on my website.