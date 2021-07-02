Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - 003

Daily UI - 003 macbook pc mobile mobile app vector website ux design ui design log in sign up button landing page web design graphic design design ux ui illustration
Hello there,
I took the DailyUI 100 Days Challenge, this is my #3rd challenge. I design a landing page of online shop app for artists, designers or anyone love in creative activity.
Hope you enjoy!

