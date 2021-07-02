Manta_styles

VICTORIUS

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
  • Save
VICTORIUS vector ui illustration app letter logo icon minimal design branding
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Manta_styles
Manta_styles

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like