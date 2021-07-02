Claudia Pons

Victoria FC

Victoria FC
Victoria FC is a high performance center looking to promote the development of young girls through soccer from a holistic approach.
We wanted to place women at the center because they're not valued as soccer atletes in Mexico. This is a project from women to young girls. They are creating the platform and opportunities for the littles ones.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
