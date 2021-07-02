Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dury

Fuwa Fuwa Pancake Design and Illustration

Dury
Dury
  • Save
Fuwa Fuwa Pancake Design and Illustration infographic menu design watercolor instructions menu marketing print graphic design design photoshop food illustration
Download color palette

The Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes are a chain of dessert cafes serving Japanese Pancakes situated in Toronto. The manager approached me for some designs and artwork for their menus. I designed the postcards, hand-illustrated the pancakes with real watercolors and composited them into printable designs.

Dury
Dury

More by Dury

View profile
    • Like