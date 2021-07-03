Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Web design : Travel Agency Landing Page

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Web design : Travel Agency Landing Page carousel slider listing feature blocks blocks testimonials contact features travel agency travel web design freebie agency homepage landingpage landing webpage web page website web
Travel Agency Landing Page - Freebie

Good for sale
Travel Agency Landing Page - Freebie

Hello Dribbblers,
Download this Landing Page: Download For Free
Sketch, AdobeXD and Figma Versions Included

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing Page for Travel Agency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on Instagram and Dribbble. So make sure you follow me on Dribbble too.

---

Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

