Hometender home management web app | Project Task Screens

  1. Project List.png
  2. Project List 1.png
  3. Project List 2.png
  4. Project List 3.png

Did the design for Hometender.co, A Home Management web app with stunnigly amazing features and IoT.

These are the associated project management screens for the web app.

Want your project designed by professional UI/UX designers (Argent Studio). Drop me a mail at matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
