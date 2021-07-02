Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge#015 #Popup/Overlay

Daily Ui Challenge#015 #Popup/Overlay graphic design ui figma dailyui uiux design ux
Hey,
I am learning Ui design and really liked the shot by Naldz Graphics
I tried replicate the shot.
Hope you like it 😀

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
