Firman Jabbar 🐲
Vektora

Insurance Service Landing Page

Firman Jabbar 🐲
Vektora
Firman Jabbar 🐲 for Vektora
Insurance Service Landing Page clean website minimalist website blue uxdesign uiux minimal insurance website design landing page uiuxdesign clean ui uidesign ux
Hello Dribbblers! Today I want to share with you my exploration about Insurance landing page design. The vibes that I want to share with you in this design are about; serious, professionals, minimals and high quality. Also, Some people said that 'less is more', and I tried to apply that principle in this exploration.

How do you think? feel free to give your suggestion or comment and don't forget to leave a love if you like it

Thank you~

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
