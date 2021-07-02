Vanessa Quijano

SG MONOGRAM LOGO

SG MONOGRAM LOGO logo inspiration brand identity brand identity branding design
Monogram logo design for beauty salon startup Shanigit Salon. Initials s + g presented within a single letter. It doesn’t get more minimal than that. 🖤

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
