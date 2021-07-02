Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Claudia Pons

Mike Wazowski as logo

Mike Wazowski as logo branding logo graphic design
Who doesn't like Monster's Inc from Pixar? Just for fun I developed this branding for the character Mike Wazowski.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
