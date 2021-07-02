Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Claudia Pons

Gecco - Corporate Branding

Gecco is a corporate company dedicated to construction. It has 3 sub-companies that are represented by the three lines intregated in the G.
The name Gecco was requested by the client.
The grid made to enrich the logo was developed based on the holes that have to be made in a steel structure by the system steel framing. The client wanted a logo that express business, trust and profesionalism.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
