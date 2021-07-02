Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristobal Cardenas

Mixtape/CD Cover - Art

Cristobal Cardenas
Cristobal Cardenas
Mixtape/CD Cover - Art
I had the opportunity of creating the artwork for Steezy Fresh's mixtape. The text is in a ketchup style font which I completely enjoyed creating. I love the very simple, clean and fun feel it has... This mixtape is on all streaming platforms such as: Spotify, Instagram, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Facebook, Shazam, Tidal, etc... So, go give him a listen here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-ketchup-mixtape/1566361998

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Cristobal Cardenas
Cristobal Cardenas

