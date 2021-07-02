Mixtape/CD Cover - Art

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the opportunity of creating the artwork for Steezy Fresh's mixtape. The text is in a ketchup style font which I completely enjoyed creating. I love the very simple, clean and fun feel it has... This mixtape is on all streaming platforms such as: Spotify, Instagram, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Facebook, Shazam, Tidal, etc... So, go give him a listen here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-ketchup-mixtape/1566361998