Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Narendra Konathala

Community Notice Board - UXID

Narendra Konathala
Narendra Konathala
  • Save
Community Notice Board - UXID website community design ux adobe xd
Download color palette

Community Notice Board (UX Concept)

Everything you want to hear about your community
A structured facebook group of your locality
A digital notice board for all that is happening within your community
A less complicated Nextdoor app

https://xd.adobe.com/view/68d0ecf2-0dff-4749-a105-aee759e88ec2-3d83/?fullscreen&hints=on

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122735061/Community-Notice-Board

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Narendra Konathala
Narendra Konathala

More by Narendra Konathala

View profile
    • Like