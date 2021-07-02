Tarık Aziz Menekşe

Financial app - Wallet

Tarık Aziz Menekşe
Tarık Aziz Menekşe
  • Save
Financial app - Wallet dashboard financial bank mobile ios app ux ui design wallet
Download color palette

This is a Digital wallet app design

Show me love! Press "L".

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Tarık Aziz Menekşe
Tarık Aziz Menekşe

More by Tarık Aziz Menekşe

View profile
    • Like