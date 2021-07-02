Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mars Attacks Sketch Cards

Mars Attacks Sketch Cards colored pencil trading card alien character design illustration ill
I was asked to do a series of sketch cards for the upcoming Mars Attacks trading card set. Here's 2 of 50 or so, rendered in trading card size, in colored pencil, marker, and ink.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
