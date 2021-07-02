Ian Dziuk

Disco Inferno - Disco Music Festival Logo

Disco Inferno - Disco Music Festival Logo logo badge music festival disco groovy
How about disco in the desert? As I worked on this, I realized that the lyrics to staying alive sound a lot like someone getting into their car in 115 degree heat after forgetting to put their sun shade up.

Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
