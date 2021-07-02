Greg Christman

🐘🥁

Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Hire Me
  • Save
🐘🥁 graphic design vector branding music logo typography type illustration design
🐘🥁 graphic design vector branding music logo typography type illustration design
Download color palette
  1. tinnitus-dribbble.png
  2. tinnitus-dribbble2.png

Worked on a lil’ type lockup and badge for my bud Jared’s new venture. Was a fun one! I can’t wait to see what he makes. 🥁

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Greg Christman
Greg Christman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Christman

View profile
    • Like