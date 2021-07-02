New Design System

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
I’m very excited to showcase a first glimpse of a collaborative effort in creating Spin’s Design System. This simplistic and minimal ecosystem has been created for ease of use and scalability, and to aid with consistency across our web + mobile digital products.
I hope you enjoy!
My Responsibilities
• Collaborative design effort with fellow designer Kathrine
• Visual/UI, Layout
Tools used
• Figma