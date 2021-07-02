Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bong Javines

HSBC Bridge banner and elevator branding design

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
HSBC Bridge banner and elevator branding design illustration branding design
Download color palette

Conceptualization, art direction, design and lay-out by Bong Javines

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like