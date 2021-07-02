Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7 Day Poster Design Challenge - #7

7 Day Poster Design Challenge - #7 concept art smile green poster branding illustration design poster design typography graphic design gay designer
I have seen a lot of this type of poster design on Instagram lately, and I wanted to give it a try! This is my final poster design for my seven day challenge, and I'm so excited with how it turned out. Simple, sassy, expressive.

