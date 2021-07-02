Sarah Robb

Honeybee Crossing

Honeybee Crossing flower kaleidoscope design repeat pattern
A photo of a honeybee on a clover flower. The shot was multiplied and reflected for a cross pattern that reduces in size.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
