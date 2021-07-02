Emi Tolibas

Nike Air Max 90 Bacon Forever

Nike Air Max 90 Bacon Forever graphic design digital drawing fashion illustration illustration ill
A sneaker piece I illustrated for the wedding of my fashionable clients. They gave this print away as gifts to their wedding guests. The piece is a nod to the bride and groom, who wore the these shoes for their engagement.

illustrator&designer

